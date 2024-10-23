Winston starting for Browns after QB Watson’s injury. Coach Stefanski hands over play-calling duties

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jameis Winston will start at quarterback on Sunday against Baltimore for the freefalling Cleveland Browns, who lost Deshaun Watson last week with a season-ending injury. Winston will be making his first start since 2022 when he was with New Orleans. The 30-year-old will take over a Cleveland offense ranked last in the league. The Browns are the only team not to score 20 points in a game. Watson ruptured his Achilles tendon last Sunday against Cincinnati. He’s scheduled to undergo surgery this week and will likely need at least six months to recover. Coach Kevin Stefanski also announced he’s handing over play-calling duties to coordinator Ken Dorsey.

