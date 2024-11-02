Wins for Sabalenka and Paolini on opening day of WTA Finals

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka eased to a straight-set victory over Zheng Qinwen in the opening match of the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia. Sabalenka won 6-3, 6-4 to extend her perfect record against the Chinese player to 5-0. It was her 21st win in her last 22 matches. The victory also sets up Sabalenka for ending the year at the top. The Belarusian player only needs to win two of her three group matches to ensure she retains the No. 1 ranking. Fourth-seeded Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat fifth-seeded Elena Rybakina in the other Purple Group match. Paolini edged a tight match 7-6 (5), 6-4 on her debut at the year-ending tournament for the top eight ranked players.

