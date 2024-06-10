Wins by Kentucky, Tennessee, Florida and A&M mean it’ll be only SEC and ACC at College World Series

Kentucky finally made it to a College World Series, and the Wildcats will be joined by at least three other Southeastern Conference teams on college baseball’s biggest stage. Tennessee, Florida and Texas A&M also punched their tickets, joining Atlantic Coast Conference teams North Carolina, Florida State and Virginia when the CWS begins Friday in Omaha, Nebraska. The last spot will be filled Monday when the SEC’s Georgia and ACC’s North Carolina State meet in Game 3 of their super regional.

