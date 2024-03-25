Winnipeg Jets look to rediscover some consistency as they aim for a long playoff run

The Winnipeg Jets have been a powerhouse for much of this season as a big, defense-first team with elite goaltending and plenty of offensive talent. They’ve lost three in a row and recently gotten away from their best hockey. The Jets hope that’s just a blip on their radar in the hopes of making a long playoff run this spring. They return to Winnipeg for a five-game homestand looking to get back to the basics and find some more consistency.

