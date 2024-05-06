Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness is retiring after 38 NHL seasons

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness has announced his retirement after 38 seasons in the NHL. Bowness is a finalist for the Jack Adams Award as coach of the year. The oldest coach at 69 led the Jets to back-to-back playoff appearances in his two seasons on the job. Bowness previously coached the Dallas Stars to the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 after being named interim replacement earlier that season. Bowness in earlier years coached the Boston Bruins, Phoenix Coyotes, New York Islanders and Ottawa Senators along with numerous assistant gigs across the league.

