Winnipeg Jets acquire center Sean Monahan in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens

TORONTO (AP) — The Winnipeg Jets have acquired Sean Monahan in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens. Winnipeg sent its 2024 first-round pick and a conditional third-rounder in 2027 to Montreal for the pending free agent center. Monahan gives the Jets depth down the middle behind Mark Scheifele as they boost a roster in the hopes of competing for the Stanley Cup. After being atop the NHL in mid-January, they’ve lost four of six games since Scheifele was injured. Monahan has 35 points in 49 games this season. The 29-year-old is a veteran of 760 regular-season and playoff games over 11 seasons in the league with Calgary and Montreal.

