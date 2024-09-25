Winless Titans know they need to protect young QB Will Levis and quickly

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Left guard Peter Skoronski summed up the Tennessee Titans’ biggest motivation to protect quarterback Will Levis better quickly. Skoronski says nobody’s coming to save them. The only option is working hard to be better. Tennessee remains winless in part because of the inability to keep Levis upright. Only Cleveland has allowed more sacks with 16 than Tennessee’s 15 despite Levis throwing fewer passes. Tennessee heads to Miami on Monday night looking for its first win of the season. The Titans knew they would face growing pains under first-year coach Brian Callahan. Five of the 24 new players are on offense with two on the line.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.