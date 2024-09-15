Winless Ravens will try to ‘find their mojo’ again after their first 0-2 start since 2015

BALTIMORE (AP) — The last time the Baltimore Ravens lost their first two games, they stumbled all the way to the finish. Although the current squad seemingly has more talent than that 2015 team, they’re off to an identical start. How this Ravens team ends up depends on its resilience and ability to correct some flaws. Baltimore blew a 10-point lead in the final 12 minutes Sunday in a 26-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. After finishing with the best record in the NFL a year ago behind two-time MVP Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are winless and have half as many losses as last year’s team that played in the AFC title game.

