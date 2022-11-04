Winless Pegula tries to see bright side of WTA Finals debut

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jessica Pegula has finished winless in singles and doubles in the American’s WTA Finals debut, losing to Aryna Sabalenka 6-3, 7-5 in a round-robin finale. The third-ranked Pegula ended up losing all three matches in singles and doubles. She and Coco Gauff were the first Americans to make their WTA Finals debuts in singles and doubles since Lindsay Davenport in 1994. Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals when fifth-ranked Maria Sakkari won the first set of the late match against No. 2 Ons Jabeur. Sakkari had already clinched a spot in the semis.

