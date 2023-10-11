Winless Panthers simplifying their offense, streamlining play-calling for rookie QB Bryce Young

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have begun the process of simplifying their offense for rookie quarterback Bryce Young. The coaching staff is honing in on the plays Young feels most comfortable with while also streamlining the play-calling process. The No. 1 draft pick is off to a rough start with the Panthers, who are the NFL’s only winless team entering Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins. Young ranks 25th in the league in QB rating. Coach Frank Reich says with his team at 0-5, the best solution is to “do less.” Backup quarterback Andy Dalton says Young has a full grasp of the playbook and the team is focusing on what the rookie does best.

