Winless Jags hope to end skid against the banged-up Colts, who last won in Jacksonville in ’14

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars may have picked the perfect time to don throwback uniforms. After all, they could use a week of not looking like themselves. The NFL’s lone winless team will try to end its skid against the banged-up Indianapolis Colts on Sunday while wearing “Prowler Throwbacks.” The threads will be worn in honor of the team’s 30th season and the induction of former coach Tom Coughlin into the team’s ring of honor. It might help that the Jaguars are facing Indianapolis. The Colts haven’t won in Jacksonville since 2014. They have dropped nine consecutive road games against the Jags, including one in London.

