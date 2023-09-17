Winless Chargers still have plenty to clean up after OT loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers have only themselves to blame for being winless to start this NFL season. Losing by a combined five points doesn’t ease the stunning pain of being 0-2. The Chargers blew an 11-point lead Sunday in losing 27-24 to the Tennessee Titans in overtime. That’s even with Justin Herbert throwing for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Joey Bosa had two of the defense’s five sacks. Keenan Allen had 111 yards receiving and two TDs. Chargers running back Joshua Kelley said not being dialed in is the difference between being 0-2 and 2-0 in the NFL.

