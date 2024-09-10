Wingsail crumples on a foiling 50-foot catamaran during SailGP training

HAMILTON, Bermuda (AP) — The wingsail of a foiling F50 catamaran being steered by Martine Grael of Brazil suddenly crumpled and crashed to the deck during a SailGP preseason training camp. There were no injuries. The boat was foiling at about 70 kph (43 mph) when the wing measuring 24 meters (79 feet) failed. Video from the boat showed the crew beginning a maneuver. One crewman ran to the jib, which began flapping, and another crewman scrambled to the base of the wing and then back to the starboard cockpit, narrowly avoiding the falling debris. A loud popping sound could be heard.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.