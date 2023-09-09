Wings secure the No. 4 seed in playoffs with a 106-91 over Storm; Loyd sets points record

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 23 points, Satou Sabally added 21 points and the Dallas Wings secured the No. 4 seed in the WNBA playoffs with a 106-91 victory over the Seattle Storm. Dallas will have a home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs. Seattle has been eliminated from the playoffs but that didn’t stop Jewell Loyd, who passed Breanna Stewart for the most points in a single season in league history with 911. Loyd was 10 of 30 from the field, including 5 of 13 from distance, to finish with 33 points. Arike Ogunbowale had 19 points and a career-high 10 assists for Dallas.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.