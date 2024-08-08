Wings poised for return of Sabally and Siegrist but might have trouble keeping key fill-in Sims

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Wings are expecting the return of Satou Sabally and Maddy Siegrist soon after the Olympic break. The injury-plagued team might have trouble keeping Odyssey Sims, who has been the second-leading scorer as a fill-in. Sabally is a 2023 All-Star who missed all 25 games before the break with a shoulder injury. She just finished competing for Germany at the Paris Olympics. Dallas returns Aug. 16 at home against Connecticut. Siegrist has missed 12 games with a boken left index finger. Sims will have to be released if Sabally and Siegrist both return. Re-signing Sims could be difficult because of salary cap implications.

