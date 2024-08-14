Wings getting Sabally and Siegrist back from injuries when WNBA resumes after Olympic break

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally is set to make her season debut for the Dallas Wings after recovering from a shoulder injury and playing for Germany in the Olympics. The Wings said Wednesday that Sabally, Maddy Siegrist and rookie Jaelyn Brown have all been medically cleared to return to the active roster when the team resumes play after the monthlong Olympic break. The Wings had to release second-leading scorer Odyssey Sims and Monique Billings since they were playing on hardship contracts because of the injuries. Sabally and Brown are expected to return Friday night, and Siegrist should return Tuesday night. Siegrist broke a finger in the Wings’ 13th game.

