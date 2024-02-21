Wings forward Sabally has shoulder procedure after getting hurt with Germany in Olympic qualifier

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally had what the team called a shoulder procedure after getting hurt playing for Germany in an Olympic qualifying tournament earlier this month. The Wings didn’t elaborate on what procedure she had Tuesday, and said no timeline had been set for her return. The team said the 25-year-old Sabally is expected to make a full recovery. Sabally, the No. 2 overall pick out of Oregon in 2020, last season had career-best averages of 18.6 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. The Wings open their season May 15 at home against Chicago.

