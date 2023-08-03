Wings beat the Storm 76-65 in showdown between Ogunbowale and Loyd

SEATTLE (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers, Satou Sabally added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Wings beat the Seattle Storm 76-65. Seattle star Jewell Loyd had 31 points, also hitting five 3’s, but it wasn’t enough. In the last series meeting in June, Loyd and Ogunbowale combined for 80 points. Ogunbowale scored Dallas’ opening 10 points of the third quarter, including a 3-pointer to make it 52-38. Sabally had a personal 5-0 run to begin the fourth for a 70-55 lead. Loyd pulled Seattle within 74-65 with 3:08 remaining in the fourth, but the Storm didn’t score again.

