Wings beat the Aces 93-90 despite A’ja Wilson’s 42-point performance

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally had 28 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Natasha Howard added 24 points, and the Dallas Wings beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-90 despite A’ja Wilson’s 42-point performance. Dallas (8-22), which was coming off a 113-110 victory over Los Angeles on Sunday, secured its second two-game winning streak of the season. The Wings also snapped a seven-game losing streak against the Aces. Arike Ogunbowale finished with 20 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Wings. Jackie Young had 17 points and Chelsea Gray added 15 for Las Vegas (19-11).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.