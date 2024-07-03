Winger Tajon Buchanan breaks tibia in practice with Canada, surgery set for Wednesday

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Winger Tajon Buchanan is scheduled to undergo surgery Wednesday after breaking his tibia in practice ahead of Canada’s Copa America quarterfinal against Venezuela. Canada Soccer said the Inter Milan attacker sustained an injury to his lower leg during training Tuesday in nearby Fort Worth. The training session was canceled after Buchanan was taken away in an ambulance. A spokesman later confirmed that surgery was scheduled to repair a broken tibia.

