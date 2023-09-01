Winger Bradley Barcola moves from struggling Lyon to French champion Paris Saint-Germain

French champion Paris Saint-Germain has signed winger Bradley Barcola from struggling Lyon on a five-year deal. The 20-year-old Frenchman scored seven goals last season and impressed his with skill and speed. The transfer is reportedly worth 50 million euros ($54 million). Barcola is part of France’s under-21 side. PSG is rebuilding its attack after losing Lionel Messi to Inter Miami and selling Neymar to Al Hilal in the cash-rich Saudi Pro League.

