Wingback Denzel Dumfries has three assists as Netherlands beats Greece 3-0 in European qualifier

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands (AP) — Denzel Dumfries has provided three first-half assists as the Netherlands beat Greece 3-0. The result Thursday takes Ronald Koeman’s team to second in European Championship qualifying Group B behind leader France. The Inter Milan wingback first headed back a corner for midfielder Marten de Roon to fire in a low shot. He then provided the final pass in two flowing moves by the Netherlands. He set up goals by Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo and center forward Wout Weghorst, who headed home his first goal since March in any competition.

