Wind powers Wolfsburg to 4-3 win after trailing Mainz three times in Bundesliga thriller

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg has moved into fifth spot in the Bundesliga thanks to a late double from Jonas Wind. Mainz was ahead three times in a memorable encounter but Wind scored in the 84th and fourth minute of stoppage time to give home side Wolfsburg a 4-3 victory. In Hoffenheim, the hosts went behind to Freiburg but teenage striker Tom Bischof’s late goal gave it a share of the points in a 1-1 draw. Wolfsburg has 21 points, above Borussia Dortmund and Freiburg on goal difference. Mainz is in ninth place and Hoffenheim is 14th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.