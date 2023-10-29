Wind cancels men’s World Cup season opener after 47 starters with Austrian skier Schwarz leading

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Strong winds have forced the cancellation of the season-opening men’s World Cup giant slalom after 47 of the 73 skiers in the first run had started. Gusts high up on the Rettenbachferner glacier initially prompted organizers to lower the start gate. The jury interrupted the race after 47 starters as winds on the course became too strong. They called off the event as conditions failed to improve. The race will be rescheduled at another venue. Austrian skier Marco Schwarz posted the fastest time ahead of defending overall champion Marco Odermatt of Switzerland.

