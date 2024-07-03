Win or retire: Germany star Toni Kroos aims to disappoint Real Madrid teammates at Euro 2024

BERLIN, Germany (AP) — Germany great Toni Kroos hopes the next game at Euro 2024 isn’t his last. Heavyweights Germany and Spain meet in the quarterfinals at the European Championship on Friday. Kroos is ending his playing career after Germany’s last game at the tournament. He hopes that will be the final in Berlin’s Olympiastadion. But he knows it could be as soon as Friday if Spain knocks out the host nation in Stuttgart. Kroos says “I’m not nostalgic at all.” He was speaking at what could have been his last press conference as a player. He says he’s not assuming Spain “will be my last game” and “I think we can all look forward to seeing each other again.”

