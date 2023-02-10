Win or lose, Club World Cup final a sign of Saudi progress

These are jubilant times for sport in Saudi Arabia regardless of whether Al-Hilal can beat Real Madrid in the final of the FIFA Club World Cup on Saturday and become the first Asian team to win the title. Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman unveiled Vision 2030 back in 2016. It aims to diversify an economy dependent on oil and government figures have noted that sports and entertainment industries play a central role in the vision. Al-Hilal upset South American champion Flemengo of Brazil in the Club World Cup semifinals earlier this week in a famous victory for the team from Riyadh. With Cristiano Ronaldo now playing in the domestic league there’s plenty of attention on Saudi soccer.

