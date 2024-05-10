Win for Nice, draw for Brest keeps both clubs in fight for French Champions League spot

PARIS (AP) — Nice beat Le Havre 1-0 and Brest drew with Reims 1-1 to keep alive both French clubs’ hopes of Champions League football next season. Brest would have guaranteed a Champions League place with a win but went behind to a Marshall Munetsi goal before Lilian Brassier equalized shortly before halftime. Jeremie Boga got the all-important goal for Nice that keeps it fifth and in the fight for a top three spot. Brest is third and Lille is fourth.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.