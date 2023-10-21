Wimsatt runs for 3 TDs, Rutgers bowl eligible after 31-14 win over Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Gavin Wimsatt ran for three touchdowns and 143 yards as Rutgers became bowl eligible with a 31-14 road victory over Indiana. The Scarlet Knights equaled their best start since 2012 and tied a program record for conference wins. The Hoosiers have lost 11 of 12 games in the conference. Wimsatt scored twice on 1-yard sneaks in the first half, then the junior quarterback broke free on an 80-yard TD run for the game’s final points early in the fourth quarter. Rutgers wore down Indiana’s defense with relentless rushing in amassing 276 yards. Rutgers’ Kyle Monangai, the Big Ten’s leading rusher with 744 yards, finished with 109 on 24 carries for his fourth 100-yard game of the season.

