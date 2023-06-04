Wimmer, Casas drive in two each, South Carolina defeats NC State 6-3 in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Braylen Wimer hit a two-run home run, Gavin Casas drove in two with a single, and South Carolina defeated North Carolina State 6-3 in a winner’s bracket game at the Columbia Regional. With Jack Mahoney cruising through the first five innings, Wimmer got the offense started with a two-run home run in the third for the Gamecocks. South Carolina broke loose with four runs in the fifth when Talmadge LeCroy drew a bases-loaded walk, Casas delivered a two-run single and Michael Braswell drove in the fourth run with a single. NC State scored three runs in the sixth.

