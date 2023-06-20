Wimbledon semifinalist Tatjana Maria wins opener at Veneto Open grass-court tournament

GAIBA, Italy (AP) — Tatjana Maria found her grass-court form at the Veneto Open last year and went on to reach the semifinals at Wimbledon. She’s hoping to do it again this year as the top seed. The 35-year-old German comfortably beat Swiss opponent Ylena In-Albon 6-3, 6-4 in the first round. Second-seeded Sara Errani was beaten 7-5, 7-5 by Katie Swan of Britain. Fifth-seeded Taylor Townsend lost 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (4) to fellow American Robin Montgomery, an 18-year-old who won the girls’ singles and doubles titles at the 2021 U.S. Open.

