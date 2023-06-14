Wimbledon prize money up more than 11%, winners of singles to get $3M each

LONDON (AP) — The total prize money at Wimbledon this year will rise by more than 11% to 44.7 million pounds ($56.5 million). It is an increase of 17.1% compared to the last Wimbledon before the pandemic in 2019. The winners of the singles will each receive 2.35 million pounds ($3 million). Those earnings are back to the levels they were in 2019. The All England Club says a priority has been placed on supporting players in the early rounds. Those who lose in the first round will earn 55,000 pounds ($69,500). That’s a 10% increase from last year.

