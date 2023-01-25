Wimbledon men’s doubles reduced to best-of-3 format

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The men’s doubles format at Wimbledon has been changed to best-of-three sets to bring it in line with the other three Grand Slam tournaments. The All England Club announced the switch from best-of-five sets and said the reduction could attract more players to enter doubles at Wimbledon. The club says the update also provides the referee’s office “with greater certainty when scheduling matches during the event.”

