Wimbledon is monitoring social media to try to protect players from cyberbullying

LONDON (AP) — The All England Club is monitoring social media to try to help protect players at Wimbledon from cyberbullying for the first time this year. Tournament director Jamie Baker said Friday that if there is something of concern, the club’s security team can help look into it. The police could also become involved if the harassment rises to that level of concern. Baker declined to say whether that has happened yet during the two-week Grand Slam tournament that began on Monday. The French Tennis Federation began this sort of monitoring of online comments during last year’s French Open.

