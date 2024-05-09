Wimbledon girls finalist suspended for doping on pro tour

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon girls finalist Nikola Bartunkova has been provisionally suspended by the International Tennis Integrity Agency for doping. The agency says the 18-year-old Czech player tested positive for the banned heart medication trimetazidine at tournaments in Slovakia and Slovenia in February and March. The medication known as TMZ also was found in high-profile positive tests given in 2021 by Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva and 23 Chinese swimmers who were preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. Bartunkova was beaten by Clervie Ngounoue in last year’s Wimbledon girls singles final. She is ranked 282nd. Bartunkova is banned from all sanctioned tennis events pending an ITIA hearing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.