Wimbledon first-week attendance slips due to rain

LONDON (AP) — The All England Club isn’t worried about fans skipping Wimbledon because of England’s run in soccer’s European Championship. The rain is another story, though. Week One attendance was down by 3.7% from last year as rain interrupted play on several days at the grass-court Grand Slam. Friday’s attendance was the lowest for a first Friday, excluding the pandemic-restricted 2021 tournament, since 1998.

