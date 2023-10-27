Wimbledon expansion wins approval from local board. Plan includes new stadium and 38 other courts

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The All England Club’s plan to build an 8,000-seat stadium and 38 other courts at Wimbledon to allow the Grand Slam to hold its qualifying tournament on site has won approval from a local planning council. The expansion would take place on the former site of Wimbledon Park Golf Club. The All England Club bought the golf club in 2018. The Merton Council’s planning committee approved the proposal. The plan would allow up to 10,000 fans per day for the qualifying tournament. Club officials estimate the courts being ready by 2030 at the earliest. The plan still faces local opposition as well as additional approvals.

