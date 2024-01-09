Wimbledon champion Vondrousova withdraws from Adelaide tournament with a hip problem

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the Adelaide International citing a right hip injury, five days before the Australian Open starts in Melbourne. The No. 7-ranked Vondrousova pulled out of the tournament hours before her scheduled first-round match against qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich. Also in Adelaide, sixth-seeded Jelena Ostapenko missed two match points before finally fending off Sorana Cirstea 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 and Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova upset former No. 1-ranked Karolina Pliskova 6-2, 6-1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.