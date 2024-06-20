Wimbledon champion Vondrousova retires from Berlin match because of injury

BERLIN (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova retired from her match in Berlin because of an apparent leg injury less than two weeks before play begins at the All England Club. Vondrousova was leading 5-3 in her second-round match against Anna Kalinskaya at the grass-court Ladies Open when she slipped behind the baseline and clutched her right leg. The 24-year-old Czech player lasted two more games, losing both, and then stopped. First-round play begins at Wimbledon on July 1.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.