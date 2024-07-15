Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova returns to the top 10, and Carlos Alcaraz stays at No. 3

By The Associated Press
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic holds up the winners trophy on a balcony of centre court after she defeated Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the women's singles final at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (John Walton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/John Walton]

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has returned to the WTA’s top 10 for the first time in six months, and runner-up Jasmine Paolini rose to a career-best No. 5. Krejcikova’s run to her second Grand Slam title moved her up 22 places to No. 10 on Monday. She had last been that high in the rankings the week of Jan. 8. Carlos Alcaraz’s second consecutive championship at the All England Club did not affect his ranking. He stayed at No. 3, with Jannik Sinner still at No. 1 despite losing in the quarterfinals, and runner-up Novak Djokovic holding on to the No. 2 spot.

