Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova returns to the top 10, and Carlos Alcaraz stays at No. 3

LONDON (AP) — Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova has returned to the WTA’s top 10 for the first time in six months, and runner-up Jasmine Paolini rose to a career-best No. 5. Krejcikova’s run to her second Grand Slam title moved her up 22 places to No. 10 on Monday. She had last been that high in the rankings the week of Jan. 8. Carlos Alcaraz’s second consecutive championship at the All England Club did not affect his ranking. He stayed at No. 3, with Jannik Sinner still at No. 1 despite losing in the quarterfinals, and runner-up Novak Djokovic holding on to the No. 2 spot.

