Wimbledon champion Alcaraz thriving on grass as he wins again at Hopman Cup

NICE, France (AP) — Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has continued his strong form on grass by beating No. 15-ranked Borna Coric of Croatia 6-3, 6-7, 10-5 in the Hopman Cup in Nice. The top-ranked Spaniard had only three aces compared to six for Coric but saved the only two break points he faced. It was Alcaraz’s second straight victory here after winning against David Goffin of Belgium. Alcaraz has not looked back on what he once called his least favored surface since winning the Queen’s Club Championships final last month for his first grass-court title. The Hopman Cup is an exhibition event with mixed teams representing their nation in singles and doubles.

