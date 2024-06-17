Wimbledon champ Vondrousova opens her grass-court season with win in Berlin

BERLIN (AP) — Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has started her grass-court season by defeating Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-4, 6-3 in the opening round of the Berlin Ladies Open. The fifth-seeded Vondrousova broke Masarova three times and completed her victory with a forehand winner on Monday. Vondrousova also beat Masarova to start the French Open. The Czech will face Anna Kalinskaya in the second round. Last year, Vondrousova became the first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon, beating 2022 runner-up Ons Jabeur in the final.

