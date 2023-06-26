Wimbledon champ Rybakina withdraws from Eastbourne citing viral illness

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) — Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina has withdrawn from the Eastbourne International citing a virus illness. Its just a week before Wimbledon begins. Eastbourne was where Rybakina was seeded No. 1. Rybakina withdrew last month from the French Open, also citing a vial illness, before her third-round match. Since then, the Kazakh appeared at the Berlin Open last week and lost in the second round. Former No. 1 Karolina Pliskova moved past Elise Mertens when the Belgian retired with a left hip injury in their third set. On the men’s side, sixth-seeded Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina lost his opener to J.J. Wolf of the United States 6-2, 6-4. Wolf earned his first tour win on grass.

