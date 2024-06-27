Wimbledon 2024: Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are among the men to watch

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic are some of the top men entered at Wimbledon. The third Grand Slam tournament of 2024 begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday. The field is led by the top-ranked Sinner. He won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January and rose to No. 1 in the ATP rankings for the first time right after the French Open. Alcaraz is the defending champion at Wimbledon and just collected his third major trophy at Roland Garros. Djokovic owns 24 Slam titles but is coming off surgery on his right knee.

