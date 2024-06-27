Wimbledon 2024: Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are among the women to watch

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu are some of the top women entered at Wimbledon. The third Grand Slam tournament of 2024 begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday. The field is led by the top-ranked Swiatek. She just won her fifth Grand Slam title at the French Open but has yet to make it past the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. Gauff’s first major trophy came at last year’s U.S. Open and she reached the semifinals at the first two Slams this season. Raducanu was a surprise champion at the U.S. Open in 2021 and has since been troubled by a series of injuries. She recently earned her first win over a member of the WTA’s top 10.

