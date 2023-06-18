Wilt Chamberlain’s rookie home uniform sells at auction for $1.79 million

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. (AP) — Wilt Chamberlain’s home uniform from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors has sold at auction for $1.79 million. SCP Auctions says the jersey and shorts that Chamberlain wore during the 1959-60 season were sold to filmmaker Rob Gough, and that Saturday’s sale price was a record for any vintage game-worn basketball item.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.