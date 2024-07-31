PARIS (AP) — Marena Whittle had nine points and Alex Wilson scored eight, capped by a 2-pointer that lifted Australia to a 21-19 win over Germany in women’s 3×3 basketball pool play at the Paris Olympics. Wilson made a basket to put Australia up by 2 with just over a minute left before Svenja Brunckhorst hit a 2-point shot for Germany to tie it at 19-all. On the next possession, Wilson drained the 2-pointer to lift Australia to the victory with 46 seconds left a day after the team lost to Canada in its first Olympic game.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.