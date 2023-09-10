Wilson’s 5 TDs help Old Dominion beat Louisiana 38-31 to snap a 7-game losing streak

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Grant Wilson threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth, Reymello Murphy had 97 yards receiving and two scores, and Old Dominion beat Louisiana 38-31 to end a seven-game losing streak. Old Dominion (1-1, 1-0 Sun Belt Conference) hadn’t won since topping Coastal Carolina 49-21 in mid-October of last year. Louisiana capped the scoring with 9:13 remaining in the fourth when Ben Wooldridge threw a short pass to Jacob Kibodi, who broke a tackle along the left sideline and split two defenders near the end zone. Old Dominion punted after chewing up nearly four minutes and Louisiana marched 90 yards in 14 plays. A pass interference penalty gave Louisiana a first and goal at the 6. On fourth down, Wooldridge’s pass to Terrance Carter fell just short.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.