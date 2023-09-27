Wilson’s 30 points, 11 rebounds leads Aces to 91-84 win over Wings in Game 2 of WNBA semis

LAS VEGAS (AP) — After saying it “hurt like hell” to just miss out on winning her third MVP, A’ja Wilson responded on Tuesday night with 30 points and 11 rebounds to help lift the Las Vegas Aces to a 91-84 victory over the Dallas Wings and 2-0 series lead in the WNBA semifinals. The top-seeded Aces can close out the best-of-five series shifts to Dallas on Friday. Las Vegas also received contributions from Chelsea Gray with 23 points and eight assists, Kelsey Plum with 18 points. Arike Ogunbowale led No. 4 Dallas with 24 points.

