Wilson’s 22 points help No. 9 Kansas survive Kentucky 77-68

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Jalen Wilson scored 22 points, including one in a series of huge 3-pointers down the stretch, and No. 9 Kansas held off Kentucky 77-68 Saturday night in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The Jayhawks seized the lead for good midway through the first half before withstanding every Wildcats challenge in this tense marquee matchup of college basketball blue bloods. Gradey Dick and Wilson provided two of their biggest shots with consecutive 3-pointers. Kansas avoided its first four-game losing streak under coach Bill Self. Oscar Tshiebwe had 18 points and nine rebounds for Kentucky.

