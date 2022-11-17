Wilson to attempt 5th Indy 500 in joint DRR and Cusick entry

Stefan Wilson will attempt to make his fifth Indianapolis 500 next year in a combined entry fielded by Dreyer & Reinbold Racing and Cusick Motorsports. The British driver will pilot the No. 24 Chevrolet-powered car. Dreyer & Reinbold fielded two cars in last year’s 500 and it still plans on a second entry that’s yet to be announced. Wilson has a career-best finish of 15th in the 2018 Indy 500 and was the leader with four laps remaining until he had to pit for fuel. He spends most of the year trying to put together the funding for an Indy 500 ride, but this last season also ran three IMSA sports car races, including the Rolex 24 at Daytona.

